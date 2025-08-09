American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

