CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $160,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CSX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CSX by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,886,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,517 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

