Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $60,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 640.7% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

