LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

