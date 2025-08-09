Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $5,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $271.30 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.01 and its 200-day moving average is $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

