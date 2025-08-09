Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 31 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $13,588,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.93.

DE stock opened at $510.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $343.38 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

