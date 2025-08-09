First Western Trust Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $8,640,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 29,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

