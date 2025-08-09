Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.92 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

