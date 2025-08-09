Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

XOM stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

