First Western Trust Bank Acquires 106 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $571.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

