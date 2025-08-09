Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,999,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,590 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,793,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,235 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $99.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $100.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

