Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

