ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

