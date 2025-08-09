Forsta AP Fonden Has $16.79 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,801,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,042,000 after buying an additional 691,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,769,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,465,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,428,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $948.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,037.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,028.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

