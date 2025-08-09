Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $152,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,592,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $197,377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,608,000 after purchasing an additional 871,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

