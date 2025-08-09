Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

