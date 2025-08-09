Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.
Ross Stores Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
