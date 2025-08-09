Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,241 shares during the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,230,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,737,000 after acquiring an additional 167,621 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,193,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,035,000 after acquiring an additional 316,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,291,000.

In related news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $105,655.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,950.99. This trade represents a 35.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Cruickshank sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $69,044.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $441,540.87. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $601,632 in the last three months.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $281.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $183.18 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.30.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.62.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

