Hosking Partners LLP Has $56.42 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $56,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,734,101,000 after buying an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,037,000 after buying an additional 750,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,441,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $626,078,000 after buying an additional 1,335,181 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.83 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

