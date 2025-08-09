CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $282.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.67. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.77 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

