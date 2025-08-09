Avant Capital LLC Purchases 90 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.4% of Avant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $185.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

