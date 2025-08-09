Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1%

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

