Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. EQT makes up 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

EQT Trading Up 0.1%

EQT opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

