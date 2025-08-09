Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 35,277 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.76 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,752 shares of company stock worth $6,610,023. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

