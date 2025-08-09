Avant Capital LLC Takes $243,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,391,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $65.25 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

