Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 331,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 27.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,193,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TJX opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

