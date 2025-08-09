3,000 Shares in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE MCK opened at $667.14 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $714.12 and its 200 day moving average is $679.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.