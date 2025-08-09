MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $7.06 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,895 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $317.66 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

