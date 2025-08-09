Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 1.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.70.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NRG stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

