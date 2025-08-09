Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $268.28 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,373 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Franco-Nevada worth $268,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $15,756,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

View Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.