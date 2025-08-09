Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,930,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal accounts for about 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $184,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,102,000 after purchasing an additional 503,027 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 6,711,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,250,000 after purchasing an additional 426,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.56.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1801 per share. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

