Helikon Investments Ltd Sells 2,285,162 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

Helikon Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,285,162 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold comprises approximately 18.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Eldorado Gold worth $241,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 870,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,687,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE EGO opened at $22.60 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

