International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Paul J. Fribourg Acquires 15,450 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $63.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,571,000 after acquiring an additional 171,281 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

