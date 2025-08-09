Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $48,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

