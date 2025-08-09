Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,351,529 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $529,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.7024 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

