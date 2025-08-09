FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.17% of FirstService worth $88,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average of $175.96. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $201.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. FirstService’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.