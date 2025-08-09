Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,158 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of ArcelorMittal worth $54,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE MT opened at $33.60 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

