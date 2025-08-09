Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,746 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Imperial Oil worth $125,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 141.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

