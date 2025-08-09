Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 9,181 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after buying an additional 912,682 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,365 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,851,000 after buying an additional 713,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

