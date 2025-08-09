Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,114 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,114 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 896,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,382,000 after acquiring an additional 567,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.56 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

