Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Reduced by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

