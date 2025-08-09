Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 264.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2%

UPS stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Galvan Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

