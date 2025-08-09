Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,372,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,434,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after buying an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $294.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $295.56.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

