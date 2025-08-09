National Bank of Canada FI Sells 197,307 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 197,307 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $57,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.