Lcnb Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.12 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

