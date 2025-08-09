Lcnb Corp Has $847,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,045,000 after buying an additional 700,442 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GLW opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,484 shares of company stock worth $13,189,084 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

