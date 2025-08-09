Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 12,345 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $62,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

