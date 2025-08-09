Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

