Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,350,000 after purchasing an additional 976,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

