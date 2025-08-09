Lcnb Corp Buys 1,110 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,205,000 after purchasing an additional 224,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $83.62 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

